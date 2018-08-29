De Allende & Louw return for Western Province
Centre De Allende and prop Louw have both been released from the Springbok squad for the clash at the Mbombela Stadium, which kicks off at 18h30 on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Springboks Damian de Allende and Wilco Louw will start for Western Province in the Currie Cup encounter against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday.
Dillyn Leyds will continue as captain and shifts to fullback, with two new wings in SP Marais and Sergeal Petersen and De Allende in midfield alongside Ruhan Nel.
Craig Barry and Dan du Plessis join Herschel Jantjies as backline cover on the replacements bench.
In the forward pack, Ernst van Rhyn comes into the starting line-up at lock, with Chris van Zyl among the replacements on his return from injury, while Louw’s inclusion sees Michael Kumbirai move to the replacements bench as well.
Western Province: 15 Dillyn Leyds (captain), 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Ernst van Rhyn, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Ali Vermaak.
Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Herschel Jantjies, 21 Dan du Plessis, 22 Craig Barry.
