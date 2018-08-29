DA: We won’t field another candidate to replace Msimanga

The EFF and the ANC have tabled separate motions and if they vote together, they have enough numbers to push Msimanga out.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced it will not field a candidate to take over from Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday when the city council votes in a motion of no confidence against him.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) have tabled separate motions and if they vote together, they have enough numbers to push Msimanga out.

If the motion succeeds, Tshwane will be the second metro that the DA-led coalition government loses this week after Nelson Mandela Bay.

The kingmakers in the Tshwane council, the EFF, have made it clear they don’t want Msimanga as mayor anymore and they’ve committed to voting with the DA for the election of the new mayor.

But DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party’s Federal Council has decided it will not field another candidate.

“So come tomorrow’s council meeting, we will not be fielding a different candidate. The caucus in Tshwane is resolute, the DA and the Federal Council executive is resolute on this matter. We stand united behind Solly Msimanga.”

If this is the case, then Msimanga is as good as out given that the EFF and the ANC have enough numbers to oust him.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)