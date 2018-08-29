DA troubles could impact election success, warns analyst

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has only been running three big metros through coalition governments for a year and the party has shown it’s not immune to the trappings of governance.

JOHANNESBURG - Two years since taking over the running of some of the country's biggest metros, Democratic Alliance-led coalition governments seem to be crumbling with warnings from political analysts that it’s likely to impact on the party's electoral fortunes next year.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the party's Athol Trollip has been removed as mayor, while Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga will face a motion of no confidence on Thursday.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has only been running three big metros through coalition governments for two years and the party has shown it’s not immune to the trappings of governance.

The party has been dealing with scandal after scandal, ranging from controversial appointments of unqualified senior officials to the irregular awarding of a multi-billion rand tender.

Political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana weighs in: “It shows the party is vulnerable to weaknesses and incompetency which one finds in the ANC.”

He also mentioned the DA’s handling of the Patricia de Lille debacle in Cape Town, the inconsistent messages on the party’s empowerment policy and its soft stance on Helen Zille’s colonialism tweets.

He says the party should be concerned about how all of this will affect it come election time next year.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)