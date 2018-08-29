DA's Maimane to give briefing on status of DA-led coalition govts

Msimanga is expected face a motion of no confidence in his leadership on Thursday amid allegations of corruption mismanagement and the irregular appointment of senior staff.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will give a briefing on Wednesday after a special sitting of the party's federal executive which will discuss the status of DA-led coalition governments.

Maimane will be joined by officials including embattled Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

Msimanga is expected to face a motion of no confidence in his leadership on Thursday amid allegations of corruption mismanagement and the irregular appointment of senior staff.

But he believes that the DA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) can resolve their differences before Thursday’s vote.

“We’ve a good relationship and I think we can still have a good relationship with the EFF. Yes, we might have bumped our heads from time to time but I think it’s important to note and to remember it’s not happening for the first time.

“Herman Mashaba faced two motion of no confidence. This is the first after two years.”

The party is also dealing with another issue in Nelson Mandela Bay where its mayor, Athol Trollip, was removed.

But it insists Trollip’s sacking was unlawful and says its confident that Mangameli Bobani's election to the post will be set aside by a court.

Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also ousted through a no-confidence vote sponsored by the EFF this week.

