CWU wants to meet Manyi to discuss Afro Worldview severance packages
Over 300 workers have been left without jobs after the 24-hour news channel’s contract with MultiChoice was not renewed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union (CWU) wants a meeting with the former boss of Afro Worldview, Mzwanele Manyi, in a bid to negotiate a severance package for the staff who’ve been left in the lurch.
MultiChoice has since announced that Newzroom Afrika will take over from 2019.
Communication Workers Union president Clyde Mervin says workers and their families should not be punished for a decision they had no part in.
“They’ve been employed for some time at Afro Worldview, our view is that we need to make sure that they can pay their bills.”
Meanwhile, while all eyes are on Afro Worldview’s new successor, Newzroom Afrika, to gauge editorial independence, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is writing to MultiChoice demanding that it releases documents to prove the bidding process was fair.
The party claims Newzroom Afrika was not the first or second option and that it won on factors which border on nepotism and corruption.
WATCH: MultiChoice announces new black-owned news channel
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
