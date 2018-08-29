City Power: Electricity fully restored at Eikenhof substation
A transformer was severely damaged in Monday’s blaze, resulting in power disruptions to nearby suburbs.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says electricity has been fully restored following a fire at the Eikenhof substation in southern Johannesburg.
A transformer was severely damaged in Monday’s blaze, resulting in power disruptions to nearby suburbs. Rand Water services were also affected by the blaze.
City Power’s Isaac Mangena explains: “The damage to the infrastructure was so severe that it would take nothing less than two hours to restore power to the residents. Because of the dedication of the hardworking men and women… we’re really grateful to the team.”
Rand Water says it's working to restore supply to parts of Johannesburg affected by the fire. Affected areas include Brixton, Mogale City and parts of Melville.
Rand Water’s Justice Mohale says: “There are areas of concern, like the high-lying areas, which are still struggling as it will take time for them to have water restored.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
