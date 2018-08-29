Bomb threat reported at Mall of Africa
The mall is currently closed to patrons until further notice.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed they have responded to a reported bomb scare at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg.
Earlier, mall management released a statement confirming that the police’s K9 Unit and Fire Department had been notified of the threat.
Police are now at the scene. The mall is currently closed to patrons until further notice.
Meanwhile, Nelson Mandela Square has been reopened to the public after another bomb scare was reported there earlier on Wednesday.
Police have confirmed they are gathering information on both bombs scares and will respond to media inquiries during the day.
Hi, for information purposes please find the holding statement regarding the incident of 29 August. Regards, Mall of Africa Team pic.twitter.com/K1Brxjslem— Mall of Africa (@TheMallOfAfrica) August 29, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
