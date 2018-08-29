Popular Topics
Ben la Grange ‘sorry’ about money lost through Steinhoff collapse

The former Steinhoff chief financial officer has been testifying before four parliamentary committees after he was subpoenaed to come and answer parliamentarians’ questions.

A screengrab of Steinhoff’s former chief financial officer, Ben la Grange, testifying in Parliament. Picture: YouTube.
A screengrab of Steinhoff’s former chief financial officer, Ben la Grange, testifying in Parliament. Picture: YouTube.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Steinhoff’s former chief financial officer Ben la Grange has told Parliament he’s sorry about the money lost through the collapse of the company’s share price and says he doesn’t think he deliberately did anything wrong.

La Grange has been testifying before four parliamentary committees after he was subpoenaed to come and answer parliamentarians’ questions.

La Grange stepped down as CFO in January.

He says the losses suffered by pension funds is likely to be permanent as he doubts Steinhoff’s share price will ever return to what it was before the collapse.

Flanked by his senior counsel, John Dickerson, Le Grange first made a statement: “I’m deeply saddened with the events that happened at Steinhoff and all the money that was lost, like most people involved in trying to save this business. I also do not think I did anything deliberately wrong.”

La Grange has painted a picture of a complexed, global group with hundreds of subsidiary companies and multiple layers of reporting.

La Grange says there was no single audit firm that was responsible for checking out the entire group, and that this allowed for things to slip through without being picked up.

La Grange says several transactions that appeared to be valid, later turned out to have been done by third parties, who were apparently influenced by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

