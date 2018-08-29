Ben la Grange ‘sorry’ about money lost through Steinhoff collapse
The former Steinhoff chief financial officer has been testifying before four parliamentary committees after he was subpoenaed to come and answer parliamentarians’ questions.
CAPE TOWN - Steinhoff’s former chief financial officer Ben la Grange has told Parliament he’s sorry about the money lost through the collapse of the company’s share price and says he doesn’t think he deliberately did anything wrong.
La Grange has been testifying before four parliamentary committees after he was subpoenaed to come and answer parliamentarians’ questions.
La Grange stepped down as CFO in January.
He says the losses suffered by pension funds is likely to be permanent as he doubts Steinhoff’s share price will ever return to what it was before the collapse.
Flanked by his senior counsel, John Dickerson, Le Grange first made a statement: “I’m deeply saddened with the events that happened at Steinhoff and all the money that was lost, like most people involved in trying to save this business. I also do not think I did anything deliberately wrong.”
La Grange has painted a picture of a complexed, global group with hundreds of subsidiary companies and multiple layers of reporting.
La Grange says there was no single audit firm that was responsible for checking out the entire group, and that this allowed for things to slip through without being picked up.
La Grange says several transactions that appeared to be valid, later turned out to have been done by third parties, who were apparently influenced by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
WATCH: Parly committee progress report on Steinhoff probe
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store
-
1 shot dead in Soweto
-
‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’
-
Former Steinhoff CFO: I didn't deliberately do anything wrong
-
Treasury questions Sars' use of private law firms
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.