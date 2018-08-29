Ariana Grande to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral
The singer was chosen as one of the performers because the late ‘Queen of Soul’ had met her and praised her when they performed at the White House in 2014.
LONDON - Ariana Grande has been asked to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit this week.
The 25-year-old singer will join the likes of Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar and Chaka Khan as they all take to the stage individually to pay a musical tribute to late songwriter - who sadly passed away on 16 August - at her funeral held at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday.
The Bang Bang hitmaker was chosen as one of the performers because Franklin had met her and praised her when they performed at the White House in 2014 for then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama.
Franklin’s representative Gwendolyn Quinn has admitted the late singer’s family were touched by Grande’s performance of her hit (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman shortly after her passing two weeks ago.
Grande said at the time: “I met her a few times. We sang at the White House and she was so sweet, she was so cute. It’s an honour to have met her.”
Grande added that the legendary singer also asked her to take a listen to some music recorded by either her “nephew or her grandson”.
She said: “She called me one time, one time only, and she goes ‘Hi, it’s Aretha,’ and I’m like, ‘Franklin?! I don’t remember because it was Aretha Franklin on the phone and I didn’t know what was happening.
“I was like: ‘Oh my god, I’d be honoured to listen. Thank you for thinking of me. Just text me the MP3 or something.’ And she was like, ‘Well, I don’t know how to do that so I’m just going to send it to you.’ And then like four months later I got a package with a CD. But it was nice. It was great.”
Franklin’s family announced earlier this month in a statement that the legendary soul star had tragically lost her battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 76.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.