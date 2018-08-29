Popular Topics
Afternoon round-up: 2 die in Soweto violence; Pick n Pay scratch cards & Gabuza

Missed some of what made headlines today? Catch up in our round-up.

A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
A large crowd of onlookers are gathered at a shopping complex in White City, Soweto, where some of the stores have been looted. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of what made headlines today? Catch up in our round-up.

The EWN Round-Up:

🤐 Day 6 of the State Capture Inquiry, ex-GCIS boss Themba Maseko says there are some people with key info, but fear is keeping them mum.

😨 📈 The murder rate for women increased by 117% between 2015 and 201 7. If this doesn’t qualify as a crisis, we don’t know what does.

✈💰 SA Express needs at least R1.7bn in additional funds as the wind beneath its wings to keep it flying.

🔫 Two people have been killed following violence and looting of foreign-owned shops in Soweto.

🤔🏆 [LISTEN] If you’ve been shopping at Pick n Pay and scratching away at the cards you’re handed at the till but haven’t won a thing, you’re not alone. This has prompted some shoppers to wonder ‘is this legit’?

🕴6⃣0⃣ Diamonds are forever… The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would’ve turned 60 today. Celebrations are being held to mark the diamond jubilee.

