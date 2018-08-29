Afternoon round-up: 2 die in Soweto violence; Pick n Pay scratch cards & Gabuza

-
Afternoon round-up: 2 die in Soweto violence; Pick n Pay scratch cards & GabuzaLocal
-
Govt concerned by unlawful raids on spaza shops suspected of selling fake goodsLocal
-
Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against LeopardsSport
-
Nugent inquiry: Treasury wants Sars commissioners held accountableBusiness
-
Hawks’ probe into 2005 tender a distraction from state capture inquiry - MasekoPolitics
-
Ben la Grange believes Steinhoff was inflating its profits for yearsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Afternoon round-up: 2 die in Soweto violence; Pick n Pay scratch cards & GabuzaLocal
-
Govt concerned by unlawful raids on spaza shops suspected of selling fake goodsLocal
-
Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against LeopardsSport
-
Nugent inquiry: Treasury wants Sars commissioners held accountableBusiness
-
Hawks’ probe into 2005 tender a distraction from state capture inquiry - MasekoPolitics
-
Ben la Grange believes Steinhoff was inflating its profits for yearsBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Gabuza apologises to Buccaneers fans for walking off against LeopardsSport
-
Komphela out to settle score with Chiefs with new side CelticSport
-
'He's only human': Pirates fans have mixed reaction to Gabuza walk-offSport
-
Vardy and Cahill call time on England careersSport
-
Morning Brief: TUT students march; Gabuza's tantrum & EFF on Newzroom AfrikaLocal
-
Sharapova downs battling 39-year-old Schnyder at US OpenSport
Popular Topics
-
Michael Jackson remembered on what would've been 60th birthdayLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeralLifestyle
-
[WATCH] Hollywood Minute: BTS tops Taylor SwiftLifestyle
-
Mel B opens up on treatmentLifestyle
-
Demi Lovato 'doing great' in rehabLifestyle
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 28 August 2018Local
-
Trey Songz sued for medical expenses after alleged assaultLifestyle
-
Walt Disney’s hand-drawn sketch of Donald Duck set for auctionLifestyle
-
[LISTEN] Ad agency pulls Trump-Verwoerd campaign, returns LoeriesBusiness
-
DA: We won’t field another candidate to replace MsimangaPolitics
-
‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’Politics
-
[LISTEN] A closer look at the DA's woesPolitics
-
Motshekga axed, Smith in at 'disorganised' Parly justice committee meetingPolitics
-
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse given deadline to appeal DA guilty verdictPolitics
-
DA troubles could impact election success, warns analystPolitics
Popular Topics
-
[OPINION] Key questions the Zondo inquiry needs to pose about the nuclear dealOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Zero-rated VAT items: How SA is going about expanding the listOpinion
-
[OPINION] What changing the ownership of Sarb will, and won’t, doOpinion
-
[SPONSORED] Inspirational South Africans can drive economic progressLifestyle
-
[OPINION] Silence & acceptance of racism close to home make us complicitOpinion
-
[OPINION] The Zondo commission and the much-neglected law of evidenceOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Nugent inquiry: Treasury wants Sars commissioners held accountableBusiness
-
Ben la Grange believes Steinhoff was inflating its profits for yearsBusiness
-
Ben la Grange ‘sorry’ about money lost through Steinhoff collapseLocal
-
SA Express needs at least R1.74bn to keep flyingBusiness
-
CWU wants to meet Manyi to discuss Afro Worldview severance packagesBusiness
-
Treasury questions Sars' use of private law firmsBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
Afternoon round-up: 2 die in Soweto violence; Pick n Pay scratch cards & Gabuza
Missed some of what made headlines today? Catch up in our round-up.
JOHANNESBURG - Missed some of what made headlines today? Catch up in our round-up.
The EWN Round-Up:
🤐 Day 6 of the State Capture Inquiry, ex-GCIS boss Themba Maseko says there are some people with key info, but fear is keeping them mum.
😨 📈 The murder rate for women increased by 117% between 2015 and 201 7. If this doesn’t qualify as a crisis, we don’t know what does.
✈💰 SA Express needs at least R1.7bn in additional funds as the wind beneath its wings to keep it flying.
🔫 Two people have been killed following violence and looting of foreign-owned shops in Soweto.
🤔🏆 [LISTEN] If you’ve been shopping at Pick n Pay and scratching away at the cards you’re handed at the till but haven’t won a thing, you’re not alone. This has prompted some shoppers to wonder ‘is this legit’?
🕴6⃣0⃣ Diamonds are forever… The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, would’ve turned 60 today. Celebrations are being held to mark the diamond jubilee.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Pretoria cops tracking woman involved in alleged racism incident at Clicks store7 hours ago
-
Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks storeone day ago
-
Bomb threat reported at Mall of Africa2 hours ago
-
[UPDATE] 2 dead in White City as residents clash with foreign shop owners2 hours ago
-
‘A number of public servants with state capture info are afraid to speak up’3 hours ago
-
[LISTEN] Is Pick n Pay's scratch card competition legit or a farce?one hour ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.