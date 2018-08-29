'352 of 962 crime cases against women, children related to domestic violence'

The police portfolio committee has on Wednesday received a briefing from police, civil society and trade unions on crimes against women and children.

CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians have expressed shock and dismay at the high levels of crime targeting women and children.

MPs have also been given a statistical breakdown of how sexual offences and other violent crimes against women and children have increased throughout the country.

KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of murders of women, followed closely by the Eastern Cape.

The murder rate of women has increased by 117% between 2015 and 2017.

Sexual offences have also increased in seven of the nine provinces according to the police’s major-general Norman Sekhukhune.

”We’ve done some analysis of 962 cases on crimes against women and children that were committed between July 2016 and June 2017. We found that 352 of those cases were related to domestic violence.”

Committee chairperson Francois Beukman is shocked by the latest figures.

“These figures are shocking and raise a lot of questions about the moral fibre of the country and society.”

The committee is to receive further submissions from Congress of South African Trade Unions and the religious sector before concluding its hearings.

