2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is Bobani's top priority this week

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Mongameli Bobani has hit the ground running with a number of activities scheduled for his first week in office.

Bobani says he'll have a more transparent diary so residents can have insight into projects he's involved with.

He was elected mayor during a disputed council meeting on Monday, during which Athol Trollip was voted out in a motion of no confidence.

Bobani says his top priority this week is to successfully host Africa's first ever 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

He will on Wednesday night welcome athletes at a VIP event in the City.

“My diary is full with IRONMAN today, meeting with different stakeholders.”

The UDM Mayor says he'll also make more time to interact with residents during his tenure.

“Gone will be the day where residents will be marching to the mayor’s office. The mayor, his executive and ward councillors will go to the residents and want to know their problem. We will not leave the area up until the problem is fixed.”

Bobani says the DA is welcome to challenge Trollip's ousting as procedures followed during the council meeting were legal.

