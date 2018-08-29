1 shot dead in Soweto
It is understood that tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area and it is alleged that a foreign national opened fire in self-defence.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead in White City, Soweto.
It is understood that tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area. It is alleged that a foreign national opened fire in self-defence but police have yet to confirm this.
Some shops have also been looted.
#WhiteCity BREAKING Police confirm a person has been shot dead in White City. Tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
Police are on the scene. It’s not yet clear who shot the victim.
Police are investigating a WhatsApp message that was sent to residents, warning of violence on Wednesday.
Some foreign-owned businesses were looted.
#WhiteCity Police's Mpande Khoza says a "young man has passed away after the shooting at White City".— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
Police spokesperson Mpande Khoza said: “We’ve opened a case of murder. No one has been arrested so far. The situation is very tense, and the police are in the area trying to monitor the situation.”
A man is on the scene: “People are fighting with foreign nationals. A 15-year-old has been shot by one of the Somalian shopkeepers.”
A man says residents were sent a warning about Wednesday’s violence.
“A WhatsApp message has been going around; saying on 29 August people must attack all foreign nationals in the area.”
#WhiteCity Khoza says officers were called to Soweto and received information that the man was shot "allegedly by foreign shop owner."— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2018
