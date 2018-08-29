Popular Topics
1 shot dead in Soweto

It is understood that tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area and it is alleged that a foreign national opened fire in self-defence.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead in White City, Soweto.

It is understood that tensions are running high between locals and foreign nationals in the area. It is alleged that a foreign national opened fire in self-defence but police have yet to confirm this.

Some shops have also been looted.

Police are on the scene. It’s not yet clear who shot the victim.

Police are investigating a WhatsApp message that was sent to residents, warning of violence on Wednesday.

Some foreign-owned businesses were looted.

Police spokesperson Mpande Khoza said: “We’ve opened a case of murder. No one has been arrested so far. The situation is very tense, and the police are in the area trying to monitor the situation.”

A man is on the scene: “People are fighting with foreign nationals. A 15-year-old has been shot by one of the Somalian shopkeepers.”

A man says residents were sent a warning about Wednesday’s violence.

“A WhatsApp message has been going around; saying on 29 August people must attack all foreign nationals in the area.”

