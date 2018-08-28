Popular Topics
Zondo grants requests to cross-examine state capture witnesses

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that a time limit will be placed on when implicated parties have to conduct cross-examinations.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo opens proceedings during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo opens proceedings during the first public hearing on state capture allegations in Johannesburg on 20 August 2018. Picture: AFP
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture inquiry deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted requests by implicated parties to cross-examine witnesses at the commission.

Zondo received the requests on Monday, including one from former presidential advisor Lakela Kaunda, who was implicated in Vytjie Mentor's testimony.

Mentor claims that Kaunda called her in 2010 to arrange a meeting with then President Jacob Zuma that ultimately ended with her allegedly being offered a Cabinet position by the Guptas.

Deputy Chief Justice Zondo says that a time limit will be placed on when implicated parties have to conduct cross-examinations.

"I want to try to the best of my ability to give time that is fair to one, the commission, the public interest, the implicated persons... I want to take into account everything."

