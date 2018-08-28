Zondo grants requests to cross-examine state capture witnesses
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that a time limit will be placed on when implicated parties have to conduct cross-examinations.
JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the state capture inquiry deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted requests by implicated parties to cross-examine witnesses at the commission.
Zondo received the requests on Monday, including one from former presidential advisor Lakela Kaunda, who was implicated in Vytjie Mentor's testimony.
Mentor claims that Kaunda called her in 2010 to arrange a meeting with then President Jacob Zuma that ultimately ended with her allegedly being offered a Cabinet position by the Guptas.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo says that a time limit will be placed on when implicated parties have to conduct cross-examinations.
"I want to try to the best of my ability to give time that is fair to one, the commission, the public interest, the implicated persons... I want to take into account everything."
WATCH: Vytjie Mentor resumes testimony at state capture inquiry
Popular in Local
-
Joburg Water warns of major water cuts following sub-station fire
-
[WATCH LIVE] Vytjie Mentor resumes testimony at state capture inquiry
-
Adam Catzavelos’s family wants to remedy his wrongs
-
[CARTOON] Not Faking It
-
Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture
-
Dirco requests meeting with US officials over Trump land reform tweet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.