[WATCH LIVE] Vytjie Mentor resumes testimony at state capture inquiry

Mentor started her testimony on Monday by detailing her visit to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gives testimony in the state capture commission of inquiry on 27 August 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor gives testimony in the state capture commission of inquiry on 27 August 2018.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor resumes her testimony at the state capture commission.

Mentor started her testimony on Monday by detailing her visit to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound, where she alleged that she was offered the position of Minister of Public Enterprises if she promised to drop the SAA flight route to India.

Vytjie Mentor’s testimony not only implicated former President Jaco Zuma, his son Duduzane and his former advisor, the former ANC MP also spoke about Minister Malusi Gigaba.

WATCH: Vytjie Mentor resumes testimony at state capture inquiry

