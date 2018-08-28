[WATCH LIVE] Vytjie Mentor resumes testimony at state capture inquiry

Mentor started her testimony on Monday by detailing her visit to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor resumes her testimony at the state capture commission.

Mentor started her testimony on Monday by detailing her visit to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound, where she alleged that she was offered the position of Minister of Public Enterprises if she promised to drop the SAA flight route to India.

Vytjie Mentor’s testimony not only implicated former President Jaco Zuma, his son Duduzane and his former advisor, the former ANC MP also spoke about Minister Malusi Gigaba.

WATCH: Vytjie Mentor resumes testimony at state capture inquiry