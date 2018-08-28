Vanara willing to testify before Parly over former minister's bribe attempt
Last November, Ntuthuzelo Vanara alleged that former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo had tried to bribe him while he was leading evidence in Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara says he will still testify when ANC MP Bongani Bongo appears at an ethics committee hearing into bribery allegations.
Vanara has resigned from Parliament after serving there for more than 11 years.
Last November, he alleged that Bongo had tried to bribe him while he was leading evidence in Parliament's inquiry into state capture at Eskom.
Bongo was State Security Minister at the time.
Parliament's Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests decided in May to take action over the bribery allegations against Bongo.
Vanara says he's not yet aware of when the hearing will take place, but will definitely make himself available to testify.
“There’s weakness to that. I have not been formally informed of the hearing. Certainly, whenever I get to be invited, I will make myself available.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
