Unions to head to Gauteng Health MEC if Baragwanath talks not successful

Workers affiliated to unions, including Denosa, Hospersa, Nehawu and the PSA, are demanding the removal of acting CEO Dr Sifiso Maseko and other officials accused of fraud and corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour unions who marched on the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Monday say that they will seek a meeting with the Health MEC if discussions with the Health HOD are not successful.

They want a report looking into these allegations to be made public.

March spokesperson Yandisa Zungula: "If the outcome is not in our favour, we will have to bypass the channel we are utilising and take it to the MEC."