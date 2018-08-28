TUT shuts all campuses to honour student who lost life in protest
Katlego Monageng died en route to hospital after violence broke out last week over SRC election results.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology says that all of its campuses will be closed this week to honour a student killed during the latest protest.
Police have been accused of using live ammunition to disperse protesting students, a claim they deny.
TUT’s Willa de Ruyter says: “We will also use the week to assist the family with funeral arrangements. We are underway with our own memorial service. We will make an announcement as far as that’s concerned.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
