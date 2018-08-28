Trade, investment on agenda when May meets Ramaphosa
The Presidency says that May is expected to discuss potential partnerships between the United Kingdom and South Africa and efforts to strengthen trade and investment relations between the two countries.
CAPE TOWN - The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, is set to land in Cape Town on Tuesday morning for a one-day working visit which includes a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys.
It’s part of a three-leg African trip that will also see her spending a day in Nigeria and in Kenya, accompanied by a 30-member strong business delegation.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s visit comes as the clock ticks down towards Britain’s scheduled departure from the European Union in March, with no clarity yet that a deal will be achieved and the spectre of a hard Brexit looming large.
May is leaving behind prickly negotiations with the EU and battles raging within her own party’s camp to set out what Britain has to offer in terms of post-Brexit trade and investment ties with African economies.
Britain is a key source of investment for South Africa, although much of it is private, rather than public funds. President Cyril Ramaphosa last met with May during the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in London in April and at the G7 meeting in Canada in June.
Their talks today are expected to focus on post-Brexit trade relations.
