Morning Brief: Bobani ain't worried 'bout nothin'; Vytjie news & Mourinho's mad
EWN brings you the news you may have missed overnight and what you need to know about the day ahead.
JOHANNESBURG - Good morning! So a lot has happened overnight and even more is expected to happen today. Here's what you need to know about what's making news headlines. We bring you the EWN Morning Brief. Share it with your friends.
The EWN Morning Brief:
🔚Atholl Trollip is shown the door in Nelson Mandela Bay. But the DA says this is not the end. You've got to read this.
🆕”I ain’t worried ‘bout nothin’.” Trollip’s successor Bobani Mongameli says all the DA’s trying to do is confuse the enemy.
Theresa May takes a break from her Brexit nightmare to visit SA. Here’s what she’ll discuss with Cyril Ramaphosa today.
🤬[CARTOON] Vytjie news! Mentor is coming with the realest but Zuma supporters ain’t having it.
🤢The Mugabes are ill ... but Uncle Bob is not saying what’s wrong just yet. Could they be green with envy after Emmerson Mnangagwa’s inauguration?
⚽️R.E.S.P.E.C.T. me! Jose Mourinho just can’t get no love after his Manchester United side are thrashed by Tottenham Spurs.
Weather
JHB☀️20; PTA☀️21; CT🌦16; BLM🌤17; DBN☀️22; KBY🌤18; RUST☀️24; GRG☁️17; PE☁️18; EL⛅️20; NEL⛅️20; POL⛅️22
