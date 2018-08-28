Sundowns out of #CAFCL with goalless draw against Horoya

Mamelodi Sundowns started off slowly and lacked any urgency to find a winning goal.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns have been knocked out of the CAF Champions League group stages following a goalless draw against Guinea Conakry outfit Horoya AC.

Sundowns went into the game knowing that a victory against the West African side will take them through to a third consecutive CAF Champions League quarterfinal but Horoya needing only a point to progress, along with Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca, frustrated the Brazilians in a tactically smart display.

Sundowns started off slowly and lacked any urgency to find a winning goal. They then picked up the tempo midway through the first half as they created a plethora of chances that they couldn’t convert. The first chance fell to New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie who was played in beautifully by Gaston Sirino but the striker doodled in the ball before the Horoya defence was able to clear.

Tebogo Langerman was having a blinder of a game down the left wing backside as his beautiful cross into the box found the feet of Sirino who blasted well over the bar.

Sundowns created more chances in the second half with Langerman’s thunderbolt shot cannoning off the woodwork to signify a disappointing game in front of goal for the 2016 African champions.

Horoya progressed to the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League along with Wydad Casablanca in Group C.

Sundowns now turn their attention to another must-win MTN8 Cup semifinal against Cape Town City at home where they have to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit in order to qualify for the final.