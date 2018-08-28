Sub-station problems leaves parts of Joburg without power
Affected areas inclue Glenvista, Mulbarton, Bassonia, Liefde and Vrede.
JOHANNESBURG - Several areas in the south of Johannesburg are without electricity on Tuesday morning.
City Power says that technicians are trying to restore electricity to the Prospect sub-station.
It is understood that the Mulbarton substation is also experiencing interruptions.
UPDATE:@CityPowerJhb Prospect Substation Orlando, Mulbarton and Mondeor feeder distributor tripped. Caused by cable fault. Technicians are on site attending the matter.^AM— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 28, 2018
UPDATE:Prospect supply line is restored. Currently our technicians are testing distributors at Mulbarton substation.^BM— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) August 28, 2018
