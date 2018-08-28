Activists urge SA to intensify calls for release of Fees Must Fall protesters

Justice Minister Michael Masutha says that while his department will assist the students, there will be no blanket exemption from prosecution or presidential pardons.

JOHANNESBURG - Student activists have called on citizens to rally behind them and intensify the call for the release of their peers arrested during Fees Must Fall protests.

On Monday, Justice Minister Michael Masutha gave an update on how his department will be assisting those affected.

The students have been calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to grant amnesty to those arrested during the violent demonstrations.

"We're not criminals... We're just individuals who are humble and who acted, as the cause demanded us to act this way."

This is what student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile had to say about why those arrested should be set free.

He says that while students are committed to working with the Justice Minister, they're not satisfied with his intervention.

"Are we getting a pardon or not? Everyone who is mentally stable knows that the youth of South Africa is not a violent youth."

Masutha says that while his department will assist the students, there will be no blanket exemption from prosecution or presidential pardons.

WATCH: Masutha to guide #FeesMustFall students without interfering with law