StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor set to resume testimony

Vytjie Mentor’s testimony not only implicated former President Jaco Zuma, his son Duduzane and his former advisor, the former ANC MP also spoke about Minister Malusi Gigaba.

CAPE TOWN - Former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vytjie Mentor is expected to resume her testimony at the state capture commission on Tuesday morning.

Mentor started her testimony on Monday by detailing her visit to the Gupta family’s Saxonwold compound, where she alleged that she was offered the position of Minister of Public Enterprises if she promised to drop the SAA flight route to India.

Mentor told the commission that after she refused the Gupta’s ministerial offer, Gigaba became minister and did what the Guptas had wanted her to do if she taken the job offer.

Mentor also alleged that former President Jacob Zuma’s advisor is the one that called her to arrange a meeting with the controversial family.

Lakela Kaunda has since denied the allegation, saying that she had not spoken to Mentor in the year she claims to have received a call from her.

Kaunda has applied to cross-examine Mentor.

