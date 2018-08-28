State capture inquiry: Mentor breaks down over safety fears

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

State capture inquiry: Mentor breaks down over safety fears

Mentor broke down after telling Chairperson Raymond Zondo that two nights ago, she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.

A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor during her second day of giving testimony at the state capture commission on 28 August 2018.
A screengrab of Vytjie Mentor during her second day of giving testimony at the state capture commission on 28 August 2018.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor has broken down at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

Mentor broke down after telling chairperson Raymond Zondo that two nights ago, she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.

She added that she did not want to be "alarmist" but she was concerned about her safety.

“When my two latches were not working, I immediately alerted the hotel because I could not sleep in a room that could be opened by anyone, anytime. I did not tell my family about this, they fixed the problem immediately and I could sleep securely.”

Mentor has today wrapped up her testimony at the state of capture commission.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA