State capture inquiry: Mentor breaks down over safety fears

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor has broken down at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.

Mentor broke down after telling chairperson Raymond Zondo that two nights ago, she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.

She added that she did not want to be "alarmist" but she was concerned about her safety.

“When my two latches were not working, I immediately alerted the hotel because I could not sleep in a room that could be opened by anyone, anytime. I did not tell my family about this, they fixed the problem immediately and I could sleep securely.”

Mentor has today wrapped up her testimony at the state of capture commission.

