State capture inquiry: Mentor breaks down over safety fears
Mentor broke down after telling Chairperson Raymond Zondo that two nights ago, she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.
JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor has broken down at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
Mentor broke down after telling chairperson Raymond Zondo that two nights ago, she discovered the door latches to her hotel room, provided by the commission, where not working.
She added that she did not want to be "alarmist" but she was concerned about her safety.
“When my two latches were not working, I immediately alerted the hotel because I could not sleep in a room that could be opened by anyone, anytime. I did not tell my family about this, they fixed the problem immediately and I could sleep securely.”
Mentor has today wrapped up her testimony at the state of capture commission.
#StateCaptureInquiry Mentor says she does not want to be alarmist but two nights ago she discovered that the latch of the hotel door she is staying in were not working, she says so teary eyed BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Mentor says the head of detectives in the Western Cape informed her that Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza had asked for her statement. The statement was airlifted on a private at Ntlemeza's request and it was no longer in Western Cape BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry Mentor says she was worried the matter would be swept under the carpet and she inquired with the police where her statement and they told her with the Major General BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2018
#StateCaptureInquiry says that Durbanville commander sent two people to her home to take her statement as they were both concerned about reporting to people who would "kill the charges" BD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2018
