Sam Smith is coming to South Africa

CAPE TOWN - British singer Sam Smith has announced that he’ll be touring South Africa next year as part of his Thrill of it All Tour.

The Stay With Me hitmaker will perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town during April 2019.

The singer will perform in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 April at the Ticketpro Dome. The tour will then head to Cape Town on 16 and 17 April where Smith will perform at the Grand Arena.

Tickets for the concert go on sale this Thursday (30 August 2018). Visit www.bigconcerts.co.za for more information.

Discovery cardholders get an exclusive 48-hour presale from 28 August 2018 at 9am.

Smith’s album The Thrill of It All has already sold 4 million copies. He worked alongside close friend and long-term collaborator Jimmy Napes as well as the likes of Timbaland, Malay, Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd and Stargate.

Too Good At Goodbyes, the first single off the new album, saw global success, hitting #1 in the UK and Global Spotify Charts, #1 in the UK and US iTunes charts and entering the official UK charts at #1 making it Sam’s sixth UK number one single. One Last Song is the track Smith wrote as a final goodbye to the person that inspired his breakout debut record In the Lonely Hour.

