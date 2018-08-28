Sam Smith is coming to South Africa
The 'Stay With Me' hitmaker will perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town during April 2019.
CAPE TOWN - British singer Sam Smith has announced that he’ll be touring South Africa next year as part of his Thrill of it All Tour.
The Stay With Me hitmaker will perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town during April 2019.
The singer will perform in Johannesburg on 13 and 14 April at the Ticketpro Dome. The tour will then head to Cape Town on 16 and 17 April where Smith will perform at the Grand Arena.
Tickets for the concert go on sale this Thursday (30 August 2018). Visit www.bigconcerts.co.za for more information.
Discovery cardholders get an exclusive 48-hour presale from 28 August 2018 at 9am.
Smith’s album The Thrill of It All has already sold 4 million copies. He worked alongside close friend and long-term collaborator Jimmy Napes as well as the likes of Timbaland, Malay, Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd and Stargate.
Too Good At Goodbyes, the first single off the new album, saw global success, hitting #1 in the UK and Global Spotify Charts, #1 in the UK and US iTunes charts and entering the official UK charts at #1 making it Sam’s sixth UK number one single. One Last Song is the track Smith wrote as a final goodbye to the person that inspired his breakout debut record In the Lonely Hour.
WATCH: Sam Smith - Too Good At Goodbyes
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.