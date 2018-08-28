Report: Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste to appear in Parly next week

It will be the first time that Jooste publicly speaks out about what happened at Steinhoff since his abrupt resignation in December 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste will reportedly give evidence under oath in Parliament next week.

According to Fin24, an agreement was reached between his legal team and Parliament on Tuesday.

He stepped down after auditors flagged accounting irregularities in the company's books.

The Stellenbosch-headquartered group's share price has plunged by over 95% since he quit.

Jooste and the group's former CFO Ben La Grange had been subpoenaed to appear before the parliamentary oversight committee on Wednesday to provide evidence on "institutional flaws and challenges existing in South Africa's financial regulatory framework".

La Grange will still attend Wednesday's session.