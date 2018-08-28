Rand edges down as traders book profits
With no significant data due locally until Thursday and trade volumes still relatively light, traders were looking to shave profits off minor rallies with momentum in either direction unclear.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand edged lower in early trade on Tuesday, giving back the previous session’s gains as traders booked profits with an eye on offshore events.
At 0645 GMT the rand was 0.21% weaker at R14.1825 per dollar, having rallied to R14.1100 during New York trade after comments by the US Federal Reserve suggesting a slower pace of monetary tightening lifted demand for risk currencies.
Having tumbled to 2-year lows just shy of R16.00 mark earlier this month, as the massive selloff in Turkish lira spread to other emerging markets, the rand has seen increased intraday volatility and susceptibility to local and international newsflow.
Bonds were also a touch weaker, with the yield on the benchmark government paper due in 2026 adding 1.5 basis points to 8.885%.
Stocks were set to open flat at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.1%.
