Public Works committee withdraws Expropriation Bill

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has officially withdrawn the Expropriation Bill which has been sent back for redrafting.

The bill doesn’t exclusively focus on land.

Where it does relate to the issue, the draft law currently does not provide for expropriation without compensation but rather “just and equitable” compensation.

The Public Works Portfolio Committee on Tuesday withdrew the bill saying they can’t have a parallel process on the issue of expropriation.

The Expropriation Bill has been before Parliament since 2015, but with new developments in the form of a possible Constitutional amendment to allow for land expropriation without compensation, it’s been given fresh prominence.

Public Works committee chairperson Humphrey Mmemezi says the bill was referred to Parliament on procedural grounds, but they can’t duplicate a separate parliamentary process.

“If we, as Parliament, resolve to hear the people of South Africa on that important clause, it then goes without question that we must send the bill back to Parliament.”

He says this has left the committee no choice but to withdraw it.

“We’re also quite aware that our Parliament has set up an ad hoc committee that deals with Section 25 of the Constitutional reviewal committee, which is already preparing a report to the same Parliament.”

