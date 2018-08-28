Popular Topics
Go

Pretoria police probing alleged racism case after altercation at Clicks store

In the video that's being widely shared on social media, a black customer can be heard shouting and asking the white customer “who is a monkey?”

40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Pretoria have confirmed a case of crimen injuria has been opened after what appears to be a racist altercation between two customers at a Clicks store in the capital.

In the video that's being widely shared on social media, a black customer can be heard shouting and asking the white customer “who is a monkey?”

The incident occurred at a shopping mall last Friday.

The police's Jan Sebato has confirmed the black woman opened a case at the Silverton police station.

“Police are investigating the matter and the possibility of a suspect in this regarding being located is very high.”

Clicks has responded to the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

It’s also reaffirmed that the company does not tolerate or condone racism in any form.

Comments

