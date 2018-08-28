Pikitup suspends services at 2 more depots after violent threats
The waste removal utility says services at the Orange Farm, Midrand, Central Camp and Zondi depots have been put on hold.
JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup has suspended services at two more depots in Gauteng after employees were threatened with violence today.
Pikitup says disgruntled jobseekers continue to forcefully demand employment from Pikitup even though they don't meet the necessary criteria.
A truck was torched in Diepkloof, Soweto, and another was stoned and damaged in the same area last Friday.
Spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said: “Although we understand the plight of the job seekers, however, there’s collective responsibility and trying to respect the rights of other residents to have their waste removed as per the mandate of Pikitup.”
