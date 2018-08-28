Nyanga boy (2) goes missing after argument

Police say Oyingcwele Zokufa's aunt had an argument with her boyfriend and after he left the house, the child couldn't be found.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for a two-year-old boy who went missing in Nyanga on Sunday.

Officers are now searching for Mzimhle Gilwana to assist them in tracking down the little boy.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “According to the information, Gilwana might assist the police in locating the whereabouts of Zokufa who went missing on Sunday, 26 August.”