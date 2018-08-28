Nxesi wants review of spending on ministerial homes after Parly grilling

The Public Works Department appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Works last week where it was asked to account for the R500,000 spent on braai areas at ministerial homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has called for a review of government spending on ministerial houses after Parliament grilled his team over braai areas valued at half a million rand.

The department appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Works last week where it was asked to account for the R500,000 spent on braai areas at ministerial homes.

Nxesi says while issues of scandalous spending are being investigated, some whistleblowers have exaggerated.

"The fact of the matter is that there have been matters of scandalous spending in the department which have been investigated. Some of the issues have been investigated, some of the issues have been put by whistleblowers, but some of the issues have just been exaggerated by the so-called whistleblowers for certain reasons."

The minister declined to discuss which ministers live at the homes mentioned in the report.

"What we cannot do is talk about which minister is living in a particular house because we'll be risking the security. Ministers do not say 'I want a house in a particular area'... it is Public Works which buys those houses."