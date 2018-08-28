Nxesi wants review of spending on ministerial homes after Parly grilling
The Public Works Department appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Works last week where it was asked to account for the R500,000 spent on braai areas at ministerial homes.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi has called for a review of government spending on ministerial houses after Parliament grilled his team over braai areas valued at half a million rand.
The department appeared before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Works last week where it was asked to account for the R500,000 spent on braai areas at ministerial homes.
Nxesi says while issues of scandalous spending are being investigated, some whistleblowers have exaggerated.
"The fact of the matter is that there have been matters of scandalous spending in the department which have been investigated. Some of the issues have been investigated, some of the issues have been put by whistleblowers, but some of the issues have just been exaggerated by the so-called whistleblowers for certain reasons."
The minister declined to discuss which ministers live at the homes mentioned in the report.
"What we cannot do is talk about which minister is living in a particular house because we'll be risking the security. Ministers do not say 'I want a house in a particular area'... it is Public Works which buys those houses."
Popular in Local
-
Joburg Water warns of major water cuts following sub-station fire
-
DA vows to challenge Mongameli Bobani’s appointment as NMB mayor
-
[CARTOON] Not Faking It
-
Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture
-
Adam Catzavelos’s family wants to remedy his wrongs
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor set to resume testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.