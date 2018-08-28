Popular Topics
Newzroom Afrika to replace Afro WorldView on DStv

The new channel is 100% black-owned and 50% female-owned.

FILE: Calvo Mawela, CEO of Multichoice SA, details the findings into the company’s relationship with ANN7 at a press briefing on 31 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
FILE: Calvo Mawela, CEO of Multichoice SA, details the findings into the company’s relationship with ANN7 at a press briefing on 31 January 2018. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has announced Newzroom Afrika as the new channel to replace Afro WorldView.

CEO of MultiChoice, Calvo Mawela, made the announcement on Tuesday morning, weeks after Afro Worldview’s Mzwanele Manyi told workers not to report to work the next day.

"I am pleased to announce ladies and gentlemen that the successful bidder is Newzroom Afrika."

Mawela says they were looking for a channel that would cater for the needs of the South African viewer while advancing media in the country.

The bidding process was kept confidential and Mawela says that they intend to keep it this way by not revealing too much detail. Reports say that some unsuccessful bidders raised objections. Mawela says that he is not aware of this.

The new channel is 100% black-owned and 50% female-owned.

Newsroom Africa says that their priority is to promote local channels.

