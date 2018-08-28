Newzroom Afrika to open its doors to Afro Worldview staff

Newzroom Afrika has been announced as the successful bidder after DStv pulled the plug on Afro Worldview, previously owned by the Guptas as ANN7.

JOHANNESBURG - Employees who were told by Mzwanele Manyi not to report for work in July but are interested in joining Newzroom Afrika will be prioritised by the new 24-hour news channel which takes over the vacancy left by Afro Worldview.

Earlier on Tuesday, MultiChoice announced the company as the successful bidder after it pulled the plug on the previously Gupta-owned channel, which was then put under Manyi's umbrella company Afrotone Media.

Earlier in August, Manyi gathered staff at Afro Worldview and told them not to report to work.

Shortly after that, the channel was blocked and broadcasting migrated to YouTube.

Now it seems there may be opportunities for employees at the new company which takes over DStv channel 405.

Newzroom Afrika director Thabile Ngwato said: “The employees at Afro Worldview will certainly be prioritised when it comes to our recruitment process.”

Eyewitness News has been reliably informed of an email from Manyi to staff on Tuesday afternoon, in which he advises them to exercise other employment options as he has no choice but to wind down operations.

