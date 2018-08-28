Newsroom Africa to replace Afro WorldView on DStv
The new channel is 100% black-owned and 50% female-owned.
JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has announced Newsroom Africa as the new channel to replace Afro WorldView.
CEO of MultiChoice, Calvo Mawela, made the announcement on Tuesday morning, weeks after Afro Worldview’s Mzwanele Manyi told workers not to report to work the next day.
The bidding process was kept confidential and Mawela says that they intend to keep it this way by not revealing too much detail. Reports say that some unsuccessful bidders raised objections. Mawela says that he is not aware of this.
Newsroom Africa says that their priority is to promote local channels.
