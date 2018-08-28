Neilson: Time for relaxation of CT water restrictions
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has once again proposed that the National of Water and Sanitation Department relax the water restriction levels.
CAPE TOWN - Almost four consecutive days of rain have helped boost dam levels.
Dam's feeding the city are now sitting at 62% collectively, a 2% rise from last week.
The average dam levels for the Western Cape is 55%.
The municipality says the average water consumption for the past week was 513 million litres per day. The previous week's consumption was 527.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has once again proposed that the National of Water and Sanitation Department relax the water restriction levels.
Neilson says this proposal was made during a meeting with the national department on Friday to review the current status of water in the dam system.
"With dam levels now at 62%, it is time for appropriate relaxation of restrictions to take place. This will improve economic activity and also provide tariff relief to households and businesses."
Neilson says the national department is due to respond by Friday.
Popular in Local
-
DA vows to challenge Mongameli Bobani’s appointment as NMB mayor
-
[CARTOON] Not Faking It
-
Joburg Water warns of major water cuts following sub-station fire
-
Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture
-
Inquiry: Zuma’s ex-advisor denies Vytjie Mentor’s claims
-
[UPDATE] DA declares council that voted Trollip out unlawful
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.