Neilson: Time for relaxation of CT water restrictions

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Neilson: Time for relaxation of CT water restrictions

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has once again proposed that the National of Water and Sanitation Department relax the water restriction levels.

FILE: Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson (left) addressing the media. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: Cape Town deputy mayor Ian Neilson (left) addressing the media. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Almost four consecutive days of rain have helped boost dam levels.

Dam's feeding the city are now sitting at 62% collectively, a 2% rise from last week.

The average dam levels for the Western Cape is 55%.

The municipality says the average water consumption for the past week was 513 million litres per day. The previous week's consumption was 527.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has once again proposed that the National of Water and Sanitation Department relax the water restriction levels.

Neilson says this proposal was made during a meeting with the national department on Friday to review the current status of water in the dam system.

"With dam levels now at 62%, it is time for appropriate relaxation of restrictions to take place. This will improve economic activity and also provide tariff relief to households and businesses."

Neilson says the national department is due to respond by Friday.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA