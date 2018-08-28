Neilson: Time for relaxation of CT water restrictions

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has once again proposed that the National of Water and Sanitation Department relax the water restriction levels.

CAPE TOWN - Almost four consecutive days of rain have helped boost dam levels.

Dam's feeding the city are now sitting at 62% collectively, a 2% rise from last week.

The average dam levels for the Western Cape is 55%.

The municipality says the average water consumption for the past week was 513 million litres per day. The previous week's consumption was 527.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson has once again proposed that the National of Water and Sanitation Department relax the water restriction levels.

Neilson says this proposal was made during a meeting with the national department on Friday to review the current status of water in the dam system.

"With dam levels now at 62%, it is time for appropriate relaxation of restrictions to take place. This will improve economic activity and also provide tariff relief to households and businesses."

Neilson says the national department is due to respond by Friday.