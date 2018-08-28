MultiChoice to announce successful bidder for channel replacing Afro Worldview
Earlier this month, MultiChoice pulled the plug on Afro Worldview, formerly known as ANN7.
JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice is due to announce the successful bidder of a new black-owned 24-hour news channel on DStv on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, MultiChoice pulled the plug on Afro Worldview, formerly known as the ANN7.
After months of speculation, South Africans will find out today who will replace Afro Worldview.
The closure of the news channel sparked outrage last week, with trade unions saying that the country cannot afford another jobs bloodbath.
Sanef says it hopes that MultiChoice will up holds its promise to bring in new black voices.
It says that South Africa needs credible channels to add to the diversity of the media landscape and growth of democracy.
MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela is expected to make an official announcement at 11am on Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
