Msimanga to 'set record straight' on corruption claims

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's office says that it will set the record straight on Tuesday on allegations of the irregular awarding of a multi-billion rand tender.

The city has been responding to looming motions of no confidence by the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) which are expected to be tabled on Thursday.

The parties are accusing the mayor of corruption, maladministration, poor service delivery and the irregular employment of senior staff.

The ANC’s motion of no confidence is based on information it apparently has, which proves that Msimanga was at the centre of a R12 billion infrastructure deal with GladAfrica.

However, the mayor has indicated that he plans to suspend city manager Moeketsi Mosola over the controversial tender.

ANC Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa says: “The mayor was copied in emails from November 2017 so he knew about the scandal actually eight months ago. The motion arose as a result of the 22 August council. We are saying to councillors in the city to support the ANC in the vote of no confidence in the mayor via secret ballot.”

