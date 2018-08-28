Meet owners of new DStv news channel

MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela announced Newzroom Afrika as the successful bidder out of more than 100 others that expressed interest.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has announced a replacement 24-hour news channel after pulling the plug on Mzwanele Manyi’s Afro Worldview earlier in August.

Newzroom Afrika will air on channel 405, with the formal launch expected to take place early in September.

Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi are no strangers to the media industry, now the pair has taken on DStv’s 24-hour news channel as directors of Newzroom Afrika.

Steering committee member Yolisa Phahle said: “Thokozani is a veteran storyteller and Thabile has first-hand newsroom experience.”

Phahle explains why they chose the little-known company.

“We chose Newzroom Afrika because they met all of the qualifying criteria. They have a track record of entrepreneurial success and we really wanted to give a platform to a new entrant.”

Nkosi has described this as an opportunity to redefine South African news media.

