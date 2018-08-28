May welcomes Ramaphosa’s assurances on land reform
British Prime Minister Theresa May was speaking after announcing in Cape Town plans for billions of pounds of investment in Africa over the next four years.
CAPE TOWN - British Prime Minister Theresa May says she welcomes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurances that land reform won’t involve smash and grabs.
She was speaking after announcing in Cape Town plans for billions of pounds of investment in Africa over the next four years, more UK trade missions on the continent and a new approach to Britain’s aid spending.
May, who has brought a big business delegation on her African trip, says that there are real opportunities for future investment in South Africa.
May was asked for her perspective on the government’s proposed policy for land expropriation without compensation.
“Well, the UK has for some time now supported land reform, land reform that is legal, that is transparent, that is generated through a democratic process.”
May says she raised the issue with Ramaphosa when he was in London earlier this year. The issue is also on the agenda when May meets with Ramaphosa later on Tuesday.
“But I welcome the comments that he has already made, about approaching land reform, bearing in mind the economic and social consequences. He’s made reference to no smash and grab land reform.”
After meeting with Ramaphosa, May flies to Abuja to meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, then on to Nairobi where she will meet Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
