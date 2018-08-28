Popular Topics
May: UK to replicate EU’s economic partnership with Sacu, Mozambique

The agreement has helped secure greater market access for South Africa and fellow Sacu members Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by schoolchildren waving British and South African flags, during a visit to the ID Mkhize Secondary School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on 28 August, 2018. Picture: AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by schoolchildren waving British and South African flags, during a visit to the ID Mkhize Secondary School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on 28 August, 2018. Picture: AFP
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - British Prime Minister Theresa May says the United Kingdom (UK) will replicate the European Union’s (EU) economic partnership agreement with the Southern African Customs Union (Sacu) and Mozambique after Britain exits the EU next year.

The agreement has helped secure greater market access for South Africa and fellow Sacu members Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland.

May was speaking in Cape Town earlier on Tuesday at the start of a three-leg African trip that will also see her meeting the presidents of Nigeria and Kenya.

A formal announcement on the trade deal is expected later on Tuesday after her meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys.

May says she wants a new partnership between the United Kingdom and the people of Africa based on shared prosperity.

She says Britain wants to see strong African economies that British businesses can do business within a free and fair way.

“Our integrated global economy means healthy African economies are good news for British people, as well as for African people. That’s why I am delighted that we will today confirm plans to carry over the European Union’s economic partnership agreement with the Southern African Customs Union and Mozambique, once the EU’s deal no longer applies to the UK.”

May’s announced plans for investment in Africa of £4 billion, with the promise that this might be matched by further investment.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

