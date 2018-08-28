May to return bell from 'SS Mendi' on South Africa trip

The prime minister will be returning a bell from the 'SS Mendi' that sank in the English Channel in 1917 killing 646 people, most of them black South African troops.

PRETORIA - British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is visiting Cape Town on Tuesday, comes bearing a piece of South African history.

She's on an official state visit to South Africa.

The loss of the SS Mendi was the greatest wartime maritime disaster for South Africa. The soldiers had arrived in Britain from South Africa and were being moved to the theatre of war in France when their ship collided with a cargo steamer.

The men sang and stamped a death dance as the ship sank within 20 minutes.