May to return bell from 'SS Mendi' on South Africa trip
The prime minister will be returning a bell from the 'SS Mendi' that sank in the English Channel in 1917 killing 646 people, most of them black South African troops.
PRETORIA - British Prime Minister Theresa May, who is visiting Cape Town on Tuesday, comes bearing a piece of South African history.
She's on an official state visit to South Africa.
The prime minister will be returning a bell from the SS Mendi that sank in the English Channel in 1917, killing 646 people, most of them black South African troops.
The loss of the SS Mendi was the greatest wartime maritime disaster for South Africa. The soldiers had arrived in Britain from South Africa and were being moved to the theatre of war in France when their ship collided with a cargo steamer.
The men sang and stamped a death dance as the ship sank within 20 minutes.
Popular in Local
-
Joburg Water warns of major water cuts following sub-station fire
-
DA vows to challenge Mongameli Bobani’s appointment as NMB mayor
-
[CARTOON] Not Faking It
-
Mentor implicates Malusi Gigaba in state capture
-
Adam Catzavelos’s family wants to remedy his wrongs
-
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor set to resume testimony
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.