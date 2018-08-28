Malema: EFF will not oust Mashaba because he consults
Julius Malema has praised Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for recognising their coalition agreement by consulting with the EFF in decision making.
JOHANNESBURG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) moves to dismantle ties with the second metro it’s in coalition with, leader Julius Malema has given an assurance that it has no plans to oust Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Malema held a briefing on the state of the metros following his party's victory in unseating Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Athol Trollip.
The EFF is also planning to table a motion of no confidence against Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga on Thursday, claiming he's incompetent and has failed to recognise their coalition agreement.
He's accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) leaders of being arrogant, running the metros as if they have an outright majority and serving the party's white caucus.
Malema has, however, praised Mashaba for recognising their coalition agreement by consulting with the EFF in decision making.
“Mashaba came with a huge proposal that he wants to increase the rates with an abnormal percentage in Johannesburg, the EFF refused and said it’s not going to happen. Our people cannot afford what you’re proposing, Mashaba then said ‘okay, let’s come back and talk.’”
WATCH: EFF briefs media on metros
POWER HUNGRY TROLLIP
Malema has accused Trollip of being obsessed with power.
“The man is a position mourner, he’s crying for a position, he’s removed, and he’s got a recourse. If the DA was not anarchic like that, it would follow legal route and not insist that it is the man.”
Malema says Trollip’s removal does not signify the rejection of the will of the people but is rather a reflection of the former mayor’s arrogance.
“Trollip's insistence that he’s still the mayor is rendering Nelson Mandela Bay ungovernable. He’s an autocrat who’s unable to accept a democratic outcome.”
Malema says the DA both in Nelson Mandela Bay and Tshwane needs to be reminded that it does not hold an absolute majority in either of the metros.
“They do no consult other parties and have neglected black communities in the delivery of services.”
The EFF maintains the decision to remove Trollip and Lawack in the same sitting is legal and says this will be proven in court.
Malema also says his party will not oust Herman Mashaba because he says the Johannesburg mayor consults.
WATCH: Maimane: Removing Trollip is insulting to the people of NMB
Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt and Kgomotso Modise.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
