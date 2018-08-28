[LISTEN] Mongameli Bobani: Call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay

CapeTalk | Mongameli Bobani, the new mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, was interviewed by Radio 702 host Karima Brown.

JOHANNESBURG – “You must call me the executive mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, because I was elected in a legal council meeting,” said Mongameli Bobani, during an interview with Radio 702’s Karima Brown.

Bobani, from the United Democratic Movement, was elected as mayor after the Democratic Alliance’s Athol Trollip was ousted through a motion of no confidence.

However, the DA insists that Trollip has not been removed, adding the mock council sitting on Monday was illegal. Bobani strongly disagrees with the DA.

Listen to the audio above for more.