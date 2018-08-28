Popular Topics
[LISTEN] DA losses NMB, what will happen in Tshwane & Joburg?

| Political Analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni says the Democratic Alliance (DA) lowered their guard in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, leading to the ousting of Athol Trollip as mayor.

JOHANNESBURG - Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni says the Democratic Alliance (DA) lowered their guard in the Nelson Mandela Bay council, leading to the ousting of Athol Trollip as mayor.

Trollip was booted from the position in an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)-sponsored motion of no confidence on Monday after the DA caucus walked out of the sitting.

Fikeni says the attention now moves to the City of Tshwane, where he says the DA will have an uphill battle to remain in power.

EFF leader Julius Malema has, however, praised Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for recognising their coalition agreement by consulting with the EFF in decision making.

Meanwhile, the DA says it will legally challenge the move and file papers in court over Trollip’s axing.

Listen to the audio above for more.

