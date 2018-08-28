Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Cameron van der Burgh: I have big passion for investing

| Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield speaks to Olympic gold medallist swimmer and world record holder Cameron van der Burgh about investing and his attitude towards money.

JOHANNESBURG – Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield speaks to Olympic gold medallist swimmer and world record holder Cameron van der Burgh about investing and his attitude towards money.

Van der Burgh says his brother, who’s quite financial astute, was a good figure for him in terms of teaching him how to look after money.

Van der Burgh adds he has a big passion for investing.

“I started focussing more on commodities. Global trade in commodities, for me, is easier to understand. It [investing] is not my primary income, commodities are very dangerous, but I’ve been fortunate,” Van der Burgh said.

For more information listen to the audio above.

