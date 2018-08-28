[LISTEN] ‘A smarter approach required in war against WC gangs’

CapeTalk | Major General Jeremy Vearey says government as a whole has to speak differently and act smarter if it ever wants to win the war against gangsterism in the Western Cape.

Earlier this month, the Western Cape government reiterated its call for the army to be deployed to gang-ridden areas such as Bonteheuwel, Manenberg, Kensington, Bishop Lavis and Hanover Park to assist in the fight against gang violence.

Vearey said: “Statistics are cold comforts when people are still dying, so let’s talk about the smart things that we need to focus on. We are having significant successes with the arrests of high-flyers and the utilisation of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act in relation to the fight against gang-related crimes.”

