Land expropriation: ‘SA won’t go down same route as Zimbabwe’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Land expropriation: ‘SA won’t go down same route as Zimbabwe’

Public Works Deputy Minister Jeremy Cronin says the land debate is a very emotional issue and could be dangerous for the country if not managed correctly.

FILE: Public Works Deputy Minister Jeremy Cronin. Picture: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Public Works Deputy Minister Jeremy Cronin. Picture: Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Works Deputy Minister Jeremy Cronin has again reassured Parliament that South Africa won’t go down the same route as its Zimbabwe neighbours.

Cronin has addressed the National Assembly’s Public Works oversight committee on Tuesday on the withdrawal of the Expropriation Bill, where parliamentarians raised concerns about possible land grabs.

The Expropriation Bill, which has been withdrawn by the committee, deals with the general law of expropriation and doesn’t exclusively focus on land.

Cronin says the land debate is a very emotional issue and could be dangerous for the country if not managed correctly.

Cronin was allaying fears about possible land grabs as a result of pronouncements on land expropriation.

“Unjust and unequal property dispensation can’t continue on one hand, and on the other hand, we’re can't solve that problem through land grabs. ”

Cronin says the best way to manage the issue is to provide a revised version of the Expropriation Bill and to set out specific conditions for land expropriation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA