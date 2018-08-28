Khayelitsha serial rapist Aviwe Hoya awaits sentencing

Hoya was on Monday convicted of multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and robbery.

CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist who targeted girls in Khayelitsha now awaits his punishment.

Aviwe Hoya was on Monday convicted of multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and robbery.

#KhayelitshaRapist A 26YO man who kidnapped and raped 5 school girls between Sept 2011 and Aug 2012 in Kuyasa in Khayelitsha, has been convicted in the WC High Court today. Aviwe Hoya has also been convicted of robbing 4 of his 5 victims at knifepoint during the attacks. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018

He attacked his victims, who were aged between 10 and 18, in a reign of terror between 2011 and 2012.

The court has found that the State has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Hoya raped five schoolgirls while they were on their way to or from school. DNA evidence has linked him to the crimes.

Judge Kate Savage says that Hoya's actions have destroyed the lives of not only his victims but their families too. Some of his victims have testified how their lives were impacted after they were raped.

One of the girls, who was attacked in 2011, took her own life last year by drinking poison. Others dropped out of school and developed trust issues.

Savage says the victims' testimonies were honest and straightforward.

She says that they testified with deep emotion of the horrific crimes committed against them.

#KhayekitshaRapist Aviwe Hoya atacked and raped the girls aged between 10-18 while they were making their way to or from school. He robbed his 18YO victim of R33 after he sexually assaulted her. Another victim was robbed of R6,50 after she was raped. SF — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 27, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)