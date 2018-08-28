Popular Topics
Khayelitsha serial rapist Aviwe Hoya awaits sentencing

Hoya was on Monday convicted of multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and robbery.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A serial rapist who targeted girls in Khayelitsha now awaits his punishment.

Aviwe Hoya was on Monday convicted of multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and robbery.

He attacked his victims, who were aged between 10 and 18, in a reign of terror between 2011 and 2012.

The court has found that the State has proved beyond reasonable doubt that Hoya raped five schoolgirls while they were on their way to or from school. DNA evidence has linked him to the crimes.

Judge Kate Savage says that Hoya's actions have destroyed the lives of not only his victims but their families too. Some of his victims have testified how their lives were impacted after they were raped.

One of the girls, who was attacked in 2011, took her own life last year by drinking poison. Others dropped out of school and developed trust issues.

Savage says the victims' testimonies were honest and straightforward.

She says that they testified with deep emotion of the horrific crimes committed against them.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

